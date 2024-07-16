The African Development Bank concluded a two-day preparatory workshop on implementing the African Ports Connectivity Portal Project (APC-PP) to improve data collection and connectivity among the continent’s ports.

Held in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire on July 8-9, 2024, the workshop brought together key stakeholders and experts from various organisations including port management and maritime associations, the African Union Commission, regional economic communities and port authorities from ten African countries, says an official release.

The APC-PP is supported by a $2 million grant from the Beijing-based Multilateral Cooperation Center for Development Finance (MCDF), the release added. "This grant will facilitate the creation of a comprehensive port data book, offering performance data for Africa’s ports and maritime transport sector along with practical information on the continent’s leading ports. Additionally, the project will develop a secure, web-based tool for collecting, storing, and retrieving port data across the continent."

The initiative comes as a response to longstanding inefficiencies in African ports operations, which have led to higher logistics costs and hindered economic growth. Many ports across the continent have suffered from underinvestment and lack of reliable port performance data, essential for effective planning and management, the release added.

"The project will enhance port development planning, policy dialogue and regional infrastructure strategies, ultimately strengthening the capacity of African ports."

Jean Marie Koffi, Secretary General, Port Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA) says: "Ports play a central role in the trade and economic integration of our continent. Improved connectivity between our ports is essential for enhancing efficiency, reducing logistics costs, and strengthening Africa's competitiveness in the global market."

Marco Yamaguchi, Division Manager, Transport and Logistics, African Development Bank adds: "The envisioned portal could be a tool for optimising port operations to facilitate intra-African trade, enhance security and transparency and promote sustainable development."

The next steps include implementing a web-based port data portal, Africa Port Index, publishing port data book and enhancing collaboration with regional stakeholders to ensure the success of the APC-PP. A follow-up meeting is scheduled for early August in Addis Ababa where a committee of port experts will finalise the project’s implementation instruments, the release added.