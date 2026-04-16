Africa’s expanding role in global perishables trade is increasingly being tested by structural logistics constraints, as a shortage of refrigerated containers converges with global shipping disruptions to tighten supply chains across the continent.

According to Ocean Network Express, the continent is facing a widening “reefer gap” driven by a mismatch between import and export flows. While imports—largely machinery, plastics and textiles from Asia—arrive in standard dry containers, exports of perishables require specialised refrigerated units. Based on 2024 data cited by ONE, up to 55% of reefer demand during peak seasons in Durban and Mombasa could not be met by incoming equipment. The deficit stands at approximately 55% in Durban and 30% in Mombasa.

Graphic by ONE

This imbalance comes at a time when Africa’s agricultural exports are expanding steadily, supported in part by regional integration efforts such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which is expected to boost intra-African trade and strengthen value-added processing across the continent. However, the growth in exports is placing additional pressure on already constrained cold chain infrastructure.

ONE highlights that South Africa remains the continent’s primary container gateway, with citrus accounting for around 40% of containerised exports. Over the past decade, South African fruit exports have recorded a CAGR of 4.6%, expanding beyond oranges to include apples, grapes and cherries. Meanwhile, Kenya has emerged as a regional export hub, where fruit exports have grown at a CAGR of 13.9%, supported by a four-fold increase in avocado production since 2015, making it the world’s sixth-largest producer.





The reliance on reefer containers for these exports is critical, as they ensure precise temperature and humidity control during long-haul transport. However, as ONE notes, geography adds a further layer of complexity. Major production hubs—such as the citrus groves of Limpopo in South Africa and avocado farms in central Kenya—are located hundreds of kilometres inland. The need to reposition empty reefer units from coastal ports to these inland regions adds significant cost and operational complexity. For shippers, this means traditional equipment strategies are increasingly insufficient to guarantee seasonal capacity or manage transportation costs.





To mitigate these challenges, carriers are deploying Non-Operating Reefers (NOR), or ‘Reefer as Dry’ (RAD), allowing dry cargo to be transported in reefer units with cooling systems switched off. This enables more efficient repositioning of equipment into inland production areas, ensuring availability for outbound shipments.

However, structural challenges are being amplified by global disruptions.

According to DHL’s Ocean Freight Reefer Market Update for Q2 2026, global reefer demand remains resilient, driven by seasonal agricultural exports, particularly from Latin America, including bananas, citrus and avocados. At the same time, effective capacity remains uneven despite overall fleet overcapacity, due to extended transit times, network disruptions and equipment imbalances.

The Middle East conflict is a key factor shaping current market dynamics. DHL reports that disruptions in the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz have forced vessels to reroute via the Cape of Good Hope, adding 10–14 days to transit times and significantly increasing fuel costs. This has a direct impact on reefer availability, as containers remain tied up for longer durations, reducing their circulation and effective capacity.





DHL notes that this is not a reduction in the number of containers globally, but a slowdown in their movement, which materially reduces available capacity during peak export periods. In some cases, carriers have also restricted reefer shipments into the Gulf region due to operational risks.

Regionally, the impact is evident across Africa. In South Africa, improved trade conditions are supporting exports, with tariffs into the U.S. reduced to more favourable levels, easing engagement with importers and retailers. Citrus production for the 2026 season is expected to reach between 205 and 210 million cartons, indicating stable output despite ongoing global uncertainty.

In Morocco, weather conditions have stabilised following earlier disruptions caused by strong winds and cold spells. According to DHL, temperatures are now more conducive to improved yields, with the delayed peak harvest expected in early April. At the same time, Morocco is advancing new deepwater port developments, which are expected to enhance throughput capacity and provide alternative gateways for trade with Europe and other regions.

Across the wider region, carriers are adapting network strategies to maintain cargo flows. DHL highlights that major operators are increasingly using alternative hubs such as Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, Salalah in Oman and UAE gateways to bypass disruptions in the Red Sea and Strait of Hormuz. These adjustments, while necessary, are contributing to longer transit times and higher operational costs.

Freight rates, meanwhile, remain broadly stable but volatile. DHL reports that rising fuel costs, war risk surcharges (WRS) and higher bunker adjustment factors (BAF) are influencing pricing, with frequent adjustments creating uncertainty for exporters. Regulatory measures such as the expanded EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) are also adding cost pressures.

The combined effect of these factors is a tightening of reefer supply chains at a time when demand remains strong. For Africa, where export growth is increasingly tied to perishables, this creates a critical bottleneck.

While initiatives such as AfCFTA are expected to unlock new trade opportunities and strengthen regional supply chains, the effectiveness of these gains will depend on the ability to address underlying logistics constraints. The reefer gap—driven by structural imbalances, inland logistics challenges and global disruptions—remains a key issue shaping the continent’s trade outlook.

As Africa continues to scale its agricultural exports, ensuring reliable access to refrigerated equipment will be essential to maintaining product quality, meeting international demand and sustaining growth in global markets.