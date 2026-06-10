AGL has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing Africa's logistics infrastructure following the launch of construction works for the Kobe-Kobe port in Gabon, a key component of the country's Belinga logistics corridor.

The inauguration ceremony, held on June 8, was attended by Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, government officials, and representatives of AGL and its partner, Algest Investment Bank.

The Kobe-Kobe port forms part of a broader infrastructure programme that includes a 550-km railway corridor connecting the Belinga mining region to the coast. The integrated logistics network is intended to strengthen Gabon's industrial and export capabilities by facilitating the movement of high-grade iron ore to international markets.

According to project plans, the corridor will support the export of more than 100 million tonnes of iron ore annually. Ore will be transported by rail to a new four-berth mineral port, with the development also expected to generate tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs.

AGL Chairman Philippe Labonne said the company remains committed to contributing its logistics expertise to the development of modern and sustainable infrastructure projects that drive economic growth, improve competitiveness, and enhance regional integration.

The company added that the project reflects its broader strategy of supporting the development of African supply chains and contributing to the continent's long-term economic transformation.