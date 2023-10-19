Africa Global Logistics (AGL) was responsible for the logistics of the cables destined to serve the Congo and the DRC, as part of the “2Africa” project, which aims to build the world’s largest fibre optic submarine cable, linking Africa to Europe and the Middle East.



In the DRC, 89 tonnes of cables and various equipment from France destined for this project were handled by AGL DRC teams. They handled customs clearance, warehousing and transport from Matadi to Muanda, where the equipment was deployed.

In Congo-Brazzaville, 45 tonnes of cables sent by ship from France were delivered to the Congo’s territorial waters. For this project, AGL mobilised equipment dedicated to delivering cables on the high seas. The company also handled customs clearance and administrative formalities for this exceptional operation.

Implemented by an association of technology companies led by META (formerly Facebook), the “2Africa” project aims to guarantee reliable, high-speed Internet connectivity for three billion people across Africa, Asia and Europe. It is expected to connect 16 African countries, including the DRC and Congo-Brazzaville. This project, which is part of the digital transformation of the African continent, is one of the challenges to which AGL is contributing as part of its growth strategy in support of Africa’s transformation.

“We are proud to have taken part in this transformative initiative for both Congo. We reaffirm our commitment to actively contribute to Africa's progress by offering logistics solutions that meet the highest standards,” said Christophe PUJALTE, regional director Africa Global Logistics Congo/DRC and Angola.

Using AGL’s logistical solutions, these cables were successfully installed in September 2023 in RDC and the territorial waters of Congo. They now allow both countries to benefit from an additional fibre optic network and improved internet quality.

AGL has unique experience in providing logistics services to the telecommunications sector. The company deploys import, customs clearance and warehousing solutions for operators. It provides them with physical and digital infrastructures and value-added services for telephones and accessories.

AGL (Africa Global Logistics) is the leading multimodal logistics operator (port, logistics, sea and rail) in Africa. The company is now part of the MSC Group.