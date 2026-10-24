AGL in Sierra Leone has successfully coordinated a major logistics operation to support the construction of a thermal power plant in Sierra Leone, demonstrating its expertise in managing complex and large-scale cargo transportation.

Commissioned by the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, AGL Sierra Leone's teams oversaw the transportation of essential equipment from the Port of Freetown to the construction site. The operation included three out-of-gauge turbines, each weighing more than 115 tonnes, requiring specialised transport solutions and meticulous planning.

Given the scale and complexity of the cargo, the operation involved close coordination with local authorities, careful route planning, and the deployment of adapted transport equipment to address road infrastructure limitations and traffic constraints.

The large-scale operation involved the transportation of more than 20,000 cubic metres of cargo and mobilised over 20 employees, whose collective efforts ensured the smooth execution of the project.

This achievement highlight team's capabilities in managing complex logistics operations and supporting strategic infrastructure and energy projects in challenging environments.

AGL congratulates the teams of AGL Sierra Leone, Marine Maroc, and AGL IP&S for their commitment, collaboration, and contribution to the successful completion of this demanding logistics operation.