Africa Global Logistics (AGL) announced the signing of a contract for the management of the Port of São Tomé on December 20, 2023.



AGL was selected following a consultation to resume operations at the Port of São Tomé Container Terminal. This partnership between AGL and the Government of São Tomé will improve the efficiency and productivity of the port, implementing technological solutions and modern management practices.

“We are honoured to have been chosen as a partner to operate this port. the signing of the contract confirms our desire to consolidate our service offering in Africa, by offering an integrated and qualitative service that is as close as possible to the expectations of the population. we are confident that our expertise will significantly improve the productivity of the port of são tomé and príncipe and will support the government's efforts in favour of the people of Sao Tome, said Pierre Avesque, Director of Development at AGL.

“AGL, with the support of the Mediteranean Shipping Company, will carry out cargo handling operations and modernize terminal operations, with a view to promoting local economic growth. With nearly 300 meters of quay with a depth of 5 meters in the bay of Ana Chaves, the Sao Tome terminal, which serves more than 250,000 people, has a storage area of 32,000 m2 and three warehouses,” reads the release.

“The port of São Tomé is an entry point to central Africa on the Atlantic ocean. through this management contract, Africa Global Logistics will work closely with local partners to provide tailored logistics solutions that promote the sustainable socio-economic development of the country,” said Olivier De Noray, Managing Director of Ports and Terminals at Africa Global Logistics.

“We are confident that AGL will be a first-class strategic partner to strengthen the efficiency and competitiveness of our port. together, we will address the operational challenges we face, to deliver services that will benefit our economy and local populations, said Adelino Fernandes Rosa Cardoso, Minister of Infrastructure of São Tomé and Príncipe.

This contract, finalized with the assistance of the international law firm Lechëne Iniguez & Patners (LI&P), reinforces Africa Global Logistics’ position as a key player in port management in Africa.