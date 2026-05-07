Alexandria Port Authority handled around 160,000 tonnes of cargo and 3,545 TEUs across the ports of Alexandria and Dekheila over the past 24 hours, highlighting strong operational efficiency and steady vessel traffic.

During the period, 16 ships arrived and 12 departed, bringing the total number of vessels handled to 28, while 44 ships were berthed across the ports. Cargo activity included 125,000 tonnes of exports and 35,000 tonnes of imports, reflecting the ports’ growing role in regional and international trade.

Truck traffic also remained robust, with a total of 11,392 truck movements recorded at the ports’ gates. The authority said it continues to focus on improving operational efficiency through advanced technologies, streamlined coordination, and adherence to environmental and occupational safety standards.