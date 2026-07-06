Alexandria Port Authority recorded strong shipping and cargo handling activity over the past 24 hours, with 11 vessels arriving, 7 departing and nearly 167,000 tonnes of cargo handled across Alexandria and Dekheila ports.

According to Alexandria Port spokesman Ahmed Bureiqa, a total of 42 vessels were berthed at the port's quays during the reporting period, while all operational and technical departments continued to function normally. He said the smooth movement of ships reflected the efficiency of port operations and adherence to scheduled maritime timetables.

Bureiqa said all entities operating at the port were working together to speed up loading and unloading operations and reduce vessel waiting times. He added that these efforts were aimed at improving the port's competitiveness and the quality of services offered to international shipping lines.

The two ports handled nearly 167,000 tonnes of cargo during the past 24 hours, including around 28,000 tonnes of exports and 139,000 tonnes of imports.

Container handling also remained strong, with a total of 8,402 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containers processed. This included 3,184 import containers, 2,206 export containers and 3,012 transit containers. The figures highlight the mix of container traffic handled by the ports.

Truck movements also remained high during the period, with 5,847 trucks entering the ports and 5,235 leaving, taking the total number of truck movements to 11,082.

The Alexandria Port Authority said it continues to improve operational efficiency by making better use of available resources and adopting modern port management technologies to increase the speed and accuracy of operations.

The authority also reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining high standards of occupational safety and health across all work sites, while complying with environmental regulations to protect the environment and prevent pollution as part of its efforts to support trade and the national economy.