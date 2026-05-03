Port of Alexandria received a high-level Russian government delegation on April 30, 2026, as both countries explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation in maritime transport, logistics and port development.

The delegation was led by Aide to the Russian President and Chairman of the Russian Maritime Board Nikolai Patrushev and Aide to the Russian President Igor Levitin. It also included representatives from major Russian companies involved in shipping, maritime transport and shipbuilding.

On the Egyptian side, the delegation was received by Nihad Shaheen, Deputy Minister of Transport for Maritime Affairs, and Ihab Salah, Chairman of the Alexandria Port Authority, along with senior port officials.

Discussions during the visit focused on Alexandria Port’s operational and logistical capabilities, its participation in regional and international trade corridors, and its growing role as a gateway linking Africa with global markets. Both sides reviewed opportunities for collaboration in commercial maritime transport, supply chain integration and knowledge exchange.

Officials also highlighted ongoing expansion plans aimed at increasing capacity and positioning Alexandria among the largest ports in the Mediterranean. The port’s integration into Egypt’s national logistics corridors, supported by road, rail and inland waterway connectivity, was presented as a key enabler for improving cargo flow efficiency and multimodal transport operations.

The Russian delegation was briefed on the port’s modern systems for vessel and cargo management during a site tour, which included a visit to the ‘Tahya Misr’ multipurpose terminal. The facility’s advanced technical capabilities and its role in handling containerised and general cargo were showcased as part of Egypt’s broader efforts to enhance port competitiveness.

The visit reflects ongoing efforts by both countries to deepen economic and transport ties, while supporting Egypt’s wider strategy to position itself as a regional hub for logistics, trade and transit. The Ministry of Transport continues to pursue partnerships with international stakeholders to strengthen infrastructure, improve connectivity and elevate the global standing of Egyptian ports.