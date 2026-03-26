The Alexandria Port Authority received two Ro-Ro ferries, GRANDE SYEZIA and ANJI VIRTUE, on Friday, March 20, 2026. The vessels are part of the global merchant fleet introduced in 2025, reflecting the port’s readiness to handle new maritime units.

Port officials received the vessels at specialised Ro-Ro cargo berths. Berthing and securing operations were carried out under the supervision of the port’s traffic and maritime services leadership. The process involved pilots and tugboats, with monitoring from the pilot tower using navigation systems to ensure vessel and crew safety and operational efficiency.

GRANDE SYEZIA measures 220 metres in length with a draft of 9.6 metres and has a carrying capacity of 93,000 tonnes. The vessel transported 16 electric train cars and is equipped with solar panels across its deck to reduce carbon emissions and align with environmental standards set by the International Maritime Organisation. The move supports the Egyptian government’s efforts to advance green maritime transport and sustainability in ports.

ANJI VIRTUE also docked at the port. The vessel is 200 metres long with a draft of 9.9 metres and has a carrying capacity of 87,000 tonnes.

The authority also referred to the recent arrival of a ferry operated by Wallenius Wilhelmsen, measuring 200 metres in length and 36.5 metres in width, with the capacity to carry 8,000 vehicles and a tonnage of up to 73,000 tonnes. The development indicates growth in Ro-Ro ferry traffic at the port.

The Alexandria Port Authority stated that receiving these vessels reflects the efficiency of its infrastructure and the development of pilotage, towing and berthing systems. It added that its facilities are prepared to handle large vessels, including specialised Ro-Ro berths, strengthening its position in Mediterranean trade.

The development aligns with the Ministry of Transport’s strategy and directives of Lieutenant General Engineer Kamel El-Wazir, Minister of Transport, to improve competitiveness, attract shipping lines and increase capacity for new vessel types, supporting the national economy and supply chain efficiency.