Blank sailings have been traditionally used as a tool by container shipping lines to manage supply and bring it down in line with demand."Over the course of the pandemic, as demand plummeted, carriers resorted to blank sailings once again to ensure that vessels were not deployed empty," says Sea-Intelligence in its latest report. This, however, was not the case across every alliance service. "To see how susceptible a service is to blank sailings, we introduced a measure called average time between blank sailings (ATBBS), '' says Alan Murphy, CEO, Sea-Intelligence. "This is basically the average number of weeks between a blank sailing on each respective service."





Not every service received the same treatment when it came to blank sailings on Asia-North Europe (Figure 1). "Looking at 2M, for example, AE5/Albatross and AE10/Silk were blanked once every 22-24 weeks (9-13 weeks in the last 12 months) whereas the AE55/Griffin and AE6/Lion were blanked every 7-8 weeks (5-6 weeks in the last 12 months)."

