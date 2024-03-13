Kale Info Solutions (Kale), a global provider of cloud-based community platforms for the logistics industry, has joined the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA), marking a significant step forward for Kale in solidifying its position within the American maritime arena.

With its extensive expertise in community platforms and enterprise solutions for ports, Kale will continue to empower the maritime community to optimise operations, through streamlining workflows, addressing congestion, dwell time, and documentation challenges, and providing technology that promotes paperless trade facilitation.

“Becoming a member of the American Association of Port Authorities underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions tailored to the unique needs of the port industry. By joining forces with AAPA, we aim to contribute to the advancement of port excellence and drive digital, sustainable growth across the Americas,” said Amar More, president, Kale.

“Kale aims to leverage its expertise to support AAPA’s mission of promoting port development, environmental sustainability, and economic prosperity.”

The AAPA is a leading organisation representing the collective interests of ports throughout the Americas.

With a rich history of advocacy and collaboration, AAPA serves as a vital platform for industry stakeholders to drive innovation, share best practice, and shape policies that enhance port efficiency and competitiveness on a global scale.

“Most major U.S. ports currently trail global counterparts in digital optimisation – however, ongoing supply chain disruptions from COVID-19, trade tensions, and geopolitical challenges are compelling U.S. ports to enhance efficiency,” said More.

“Embracing digital technology is imperative to navigating these complex dynamics and ensuring smoother operations in the future.”

Kale offers the world’s pioneering SaaS-based Port Community System (PCS), fully compliant with the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) Maritime Single Window. This system facilitates the electronic exchange of information and documentation among maritime and port stakeholders – which became a compulsory requirement at the start of 2024.

Moreover, Kale’s PCS has garnered recognition from the United Nations as the most innovative trade facilitation case study from India.

The IT provider is also hosting an invitation-only CLEAR VIEW maritime event, taking place in June, which will connect industry leaders to share ideas and insights, form focus groups to address industry challenges, and push for the digital evolution of the maritime industry.