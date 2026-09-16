Hapag-Lloyd has appointed Anders Boenaes as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective October 1, 2026. The company’s Supervisory Board has also extended the contract of Chief Terminal and Infrastructure Officer (CTIO) Dheeraj Bhatia until December 31, 2029.

Boenaes, a Danish national born in 1974, joined Hapag-Lloyd in 2020 as Senior Managing Director Network and a member of the Executive Committee. He is currently responsible for the company’s global liner network, container fleet and global operations.

Boenaes started his maritime career at Maersk in Copenhagen in 1993. In 2009, he became Vice President and Head of Africa Trades, and in 2014 he was appointed Senior Vice President Network at Maersk Liner Business.

Hapag-Lloyd said Boenaes’ experience was important in the establishment and implementation of the Gemini Cooperation between Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk.

Bhatia, an Indian national born in 1973, joined Hapag-Lloyd as Managing Director and initially headed the Area India. Since 2018, he has been based in Dubai as Senior Managing Director Region Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa.

Bhatia became a member of the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG in January 2024. He has also been appointed CEO of Hanseatic Global Terminals, which manages Hapag-Lloyd’s terminal and infrastructure holdings.

Hapag-Lloyd Supervisory Board Chairman Karl Gernandt said Boenaes has demonstrated managerial and operational skills as Senior Managing Director Network. He also said Bhatia and his team had established Hanseatic Global Terminals and laid the foundations for a global terminal operating platform through strategic investments.