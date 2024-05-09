Maersk's first large vessel that can run on green methanol, Ane Maersk, arrived in Dubai, UAE for the very first time and was welcomed by DP World at Jebel Ali.

"Serving the AE7 string, which connects Asia and Europe, Ane Maersk arrived in the UAE on her rotation, beginning in Hamburg in Germany and covering several ports in Europe, the Mediterranean and the Gulf countries. She will further sail to ports in China, Asia after completing cargo operations in Dubai," says a release from Maersk.

Christopher Cook, Managing Director, Maersk UAE, Oman and Qatar says: "It is truly a great moment to witness the arrival of Ane Maersk at DP World, Jebel Ali. This is an important milestone for Maersk in our journey to decarbonise ocean transportation. Ane Maersk represents our ambitions towards sustainability and innovation. We are also fully aware that we cannot bring about the green transition all by ourselves. It requires collaboration from the entire ecosystem, including our customers, our partners, the infrastructure, regulators and other stakeholders.”

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World GCC adds: "We are proud to welcome Ane Maersk to Jebel Ali, whose arrival highlights the green shift underway in our industry. It is a flagship for sustainability that mirrors our own carbon reduction ambitions at DP World. We are committed to decarbonising global trade and are taking action to support the transition, from electrifying our terminals to using smart technology. The journey to net zero requires the involvement of every stakeholder in the supply chain, and we are proud to be working alongside dedicated partners like Maersk.”

Equipped with a state-of-the-art dual-fuel engine that is capable of running on green methanol, Ane Maersk is the first of the 18 large vessels ordered by Maersk that will be added to Maersk’s fleet during 2024 and 2025. The vessels in the new series have an industry-first innovative design with the bridge and accommodation placed at the very front of the vessel, allowing more cargo to be carried and reducing the consumption per container, the release added.