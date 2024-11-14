SeaLead, a rapidly expanding global shipping line, has announced the launch of its revamped ANIDEA (Asia and India, East Africa) service, connecting the Far East, West India, and East Africa. This upgraded service builds upon the existing IDEA service, demonstrating SeaLead's commitment to enhancing trade connectivity and providing seamless logistics solutions.

The ANIDEA service will commence operations on November 24, 2024, with the maiden voyage of the vessel Zhong Gu Zhu Hai departing from Shanghai. This marks a significant milestone for the upgraded service, which boasts a strategic port rotation that includes stops at key ports in China, India, and East Africa.

The carefully planned route offers a unique direct connection between the Far East and West India and East Africa, integrating cargo connections from East and South Asia to East Africa. This direct service reduces transit times and provides a reliable solution that caters to growing customer demands for comprehensive connectivity.

Suleyman Avci, Global Chief Executive Officer at SeaLead, stated, “The launch of ANIDEA underscores our strategic vision to enhance shipping connectivity across crucial global trade lanes. By providing a direct service from the Far East to West India and East Africa, we are opening new opportunities for faster and more efficient trade.”

“With ANIDEA, we look to offer an unparallelled service that integrates cargo from China and Southeast Asia to key markets in India and East Africa. This direct coverage will significantly reduce transit times and provide a reliable solution that caters to growing customer demands for comprehensive connectivity,” added Doreen Yeo, Global Director of Trade Management, SeaLead.

The ANIDEA service connects global markets and enhances trade routes that facilitate smoother, faster, and more dependable shipping. Through ANIDEA, SeaLead aims to strengthen its position, aligning with its broader goal of driving efficiency and growth in global shipping.