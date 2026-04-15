APM Terminals has highlighted the progress of its port development efforts in Africa, citing the expansion of Tema Port in Ghana as a key example of how public–private partnerships are enhancing trade infrastructure across the region.

The company, in collaboration with the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority and Africa Global Logistics, has supported the commissioning of Phases 1 and 2 of the Tema Port expansion project. The development is aimed at improving scale, efficiency and reliability to meet growing trade demands in West Africa.

At Meridian Port Services’ Terminal 3, new equipment has been deployed to strengthen operational performance. This includes the addition of 16 electric rubber-tyred gantry (RTG) cranes and three ship-to-shore cranes, which are expected to support the port’s capacity expansion to nearly three million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) annually.

The increased capacity positions Tema as a key logistics hub for West Africa, enabling faster cargo handling and more predictable trade flows. The development is also expected to support industrial growth by improving supply chain efficiency and connectivity for both regional and international markets.

APM Terminals noted that such infrastructure investments are critical for building resilient supply chains and accommodating future trade growth across Africa. The Tema Port expansion is seen as a benchmark for long-term port development partnerships, demonstrating how coordinated investments between public and private stakeholders can enhance port performance and regional competitiveness.