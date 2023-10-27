APM Terminals and DP World announced an initiative to accelerate decarbonisation of terminals through the widespread electrification of container handling equipment (CHE).

"The initiative is grounded in research showing the tipping point for battery-electric CHE can be reached within the next 2-8 years with the right actions from industry stakeholders," says a release from DP World.

The research findings and roadmap for electrification of CHE are the subject of an industry white paper, currently endorsed by Eurogate, Port of Kalundborg, and Smart Freight Centre, the release added.

"CHE is a critical enabler of port operations and is used to move containers on and off ships across the world’s 940 container ports. In 2020, the global fleet of CHE enabled the transportation of 815 million TEUs with a total value of $8.1 trillion. Estimated at 100,000-120,000 units, the global CHE fleet is responsible for 10-15 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per annum."

Keith Svendsen, CEO, APM Terminals says: “Let me be clear: we need to accelerate our work in decarbonisation, and we need to do it now. I am happy to say the research we conducted through Systemiq and ZEnMo strongly backs that a tipping point for the electrification for [CHE] is within reach in this decade. We are now calling for action for the entire port ecosystem to accelerate towards this milestone. It is important for us to stand together, take concrete action with several industry partners for this to happen."

Tiemen Meester, COO, Ports & Terminals, DP World adds: "Battery-electric equipment in ports is a realistic, achievable and affordable way to dramatically reduce carbon emissions. Throughout my career, I've seen many industry players talk about various methods for achieving net-zero but I've never been so convinced by one tactic's ability to accelerate decarbonisation. It is my sincere hope that the findings in the white paper can be used by the entire industry to galvanise real change with electric CHEs."

Sahar Rashidbeigi, Global Head of Decarbonisation, APM Terminals says: “Essentially, what we want is to provide a healthier, cleaner, and more efficient workplace for the thousands working at the terminals and living in the communities around them. And while electrification of the container handling equipment is one piece of the puzzle, we believe it is one piece that can be addressed relatively easier and faster than others if we work together and avoid unnecessary complexity."

As the next step, APM Terminals and DP World are preparing to mobilise industry-wide collaboration around CHE electrification and zero-emission port operations, the release added.