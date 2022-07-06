APM Terminals rejigs operations to 3 zones, appoints regional MDs
Igor van den Essen appointed Regional Managing Director, Africa & Europe.
Following the introduction of its Safer, Better, Bigger strategy in 2021, APM Terminals has taken the next step on its transformation journey - establishing three macro regions - Africa & Europe, Americas and Asia & Middle East - in line with its geographical footprint and future growth aspirations.
The reorganisation, in addition to its Hubs & Collaboration organisation, primarily focuses on operational synergies and innovation opportunities between Terminals and Maersk Ocean, says an official statement.
The changes include a streamlined and simplified management structure to enable better proximity to the markets with Regional Managing Directors now reporting directly to the CEO, and with a more focused COO function to further drive operational excellence and automation, the statement added.
Igor van den Essen has been appointed Regional Managing Director, Africa & Europe, Jon Goldner, Regional Managing Director, Asia & Middle East and Leo Huisman, Regional Managing Director, Americas.
"As we dive deeper into our strategy execution this year, we are introducing changes that help us keep up with market developments and customers' expectations, and which make us safer, more agile and better performing", says Keith Svendsen, CEO, APM Terminals. "In parallel, we maintain our strong commitment to the communities where we operate, anchoring our local strength, expertise and experience with our terminals around the world."
Svendsen took charge as CEO on July 1.
In line with APM Terminals' robust decarbonisation ambition, the decarbonisation office becomes part of the COO function with the Head of Decarbonisation for APM Terminals reporting directly to the new COO, the statement said. In January 2022, APM Terminals committed to bringing forward by a decade its net zero greenhouse gas emission target to 2040 and to a 70 percent reduction in absolute (total) emissions as an interim milestone for the period 2020-2030.