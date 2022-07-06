Following the introduction of its Safer, Better, Bigger strategy in 2021, APM Terminals has taken the next step on its transformation journey - establishing three macro regions - Africa & Europe, Americas and Asia & Middle East - in line with its geographical footprint and future growth aspirations.

The reorganisation, in addition to its Hubs & Collaboration organisation, primarily focuses on operational synergies and innovation opportunities between Terminals and Maersk Ocean, says an official statement.

The changes include a streamlined and simplified management structure to enable better proximity to the markets with Regional Managing Directors now reporting directly to the CEO, and with a more focused COO function to further drive operational excellence and automation, the statement added.

Igor van den Essen has been appointed Regional Managing Director, Africa & Europe, Jon Goldner, Regional Managing Director, Asia & Middle East and Leo Huisman, Regional Managing Director, Americas.