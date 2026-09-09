In a landmark step towards expanding West Africa’s maritime footprint, global port operator APM Terminals has formalised its commitment to Nigeria’s port infrastructure through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at developing a greenfield deepwater project in Badagry. The strategic signing took place in Copenhagen, Denmark, during a high-level official visit by Nigeria’s Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, the Honourable Adegboyega Oyetola, and his delegation to the Nordic nation.

The MoU cements an exclusive agreement between the participating entities to explore the development of Badagry Port. Designed as a greenfield deepwater facility, the project is poised to deliver transformational capacity that will strengthen Nigeria’s role as a principal gateway for regional and international trade. By enabling significantly larger container vessels to berth in Nigerian waters, the Badagry development promises to unlock new transshipment opportunities, bolster supply chain resilience, and dramatically improve trade efficiencies across the West African sub-region.

The signing ceremony brought together key industry leaders in the Danish capital. The agreement was officially signed on behalf of APM Terminals by Vincent Clerc, Group CEO of A.P. Moller - Maersk. Signing alongside him was Didi Ndiomu, Managing Director of Badagry Port Development Ltd and Quinn McGrath Marine and Environmental Services Ltd. The strategic collaboration signals a major milestone in public-private partnerships aimed at modernising the maritime logistics landscape in West Africa.

Beyond the Badagry greenfield development, the ministerial visit to Denmark encompassed broader discussions regarding APM Terminals’ long-standing footprint in Nigeria. Conversations touched upon extending existing port concessions at Apapa Port in Lagos and the West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) in Onne. The comprehensive dialogue underscores a mutual desire to modernise existing terminals while simultaneously constructing state-of-the-art greenfield infrastructure to relieve pressure on urban logistics hubs.

Commenting on the strategic development, Igor van den Essen, Managing Director of Africa & Europe for APM Terminals, part of the A. P. Moller - Maersk group, highlighted the multifaceted benefits of the venture:

“APM Terminals is keen to contribute to Nigeria’s economic growth and position as a trade hub in West Africa. We believe further investing long-term in our concessions in Apapa and Onne helps doing that, and we were pleased to have a constructive dialogue about this today. Additionally, developing Badagry as a greenfield project will further ease congestions in city ports and further open new opportunities,” says Igor van den Essen, Managing Director of Africa & Europe for APM Terminals, part of the A. P. Moller - Maersk group.

The agreement unfolded during Minister Oyetola’s broader diplomatic and economic itinerary in Denmark, which included engagement with high-ranking Danish government officials and leading representatives across the Scandinavian country's maritime sector. These interactions reflect an accelerating push to bring foreign direct investment and world-class port management practices to Nigeria's maritime industry.

Addressing the broader vision for the nation’s maritime sector, Igor van den Essen added: “APM Terminals is encouraged by the Nigerian government's ambition to expand trade, attract investment, and strengthen the country's position as a leading maritime gateway in West Africa, and we are proud to play a part in that ambition. We strongly believe that public-private partnerships help us deliver results that support growth because they drive long-term investment, a better business environment and, thereby, competitiveness in a rapidly developing market,” says Igor van den Essen.

The prospective Badagry deepwater facility directly supports the economic objectives set out by the Nigerian federal government. By establishing a modern port outside congested urban corridors, the project is expected to act as a catalyst for regional economic growth, industrial hub formation, and employment creation.

Expressing strong optimism regarding the partnership, Mr Didi Ndiomu added “Investing in maritime infrastructure and especially in Badagry as a greenfield port project together with APM Terminals is the beginning of Nigeria becoming the true maritime capital of sub-Saharan Africa in full alignment with the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ambitious maritime growth strategy.”

With formal negotiations now set to proceed under the framework of the signed MoU, stakeholders are looking toward a new chapter in West African maritime logistics, one defined by deepwater capability, enhanced connectivity, and long-term economic prosperity.