9 September 2026, the northern coast of Egypt witnessed a significant milestone in its journey towards economic revitalisation. During a detailed inspection tour of ongoing development work, Minister of Transport Kamel el Wazir highlighted the transformative potential of the Arish seaport, which proudly stands as the sole Mediterranean seaport in North Sinai.

Surveying the bustling construction sites and newly erected maritime infrastructure, the minister emphasised the strategic national importance of the project. Addressing officials during the tour, el Wazir stated that "the expansion of Arish seaport will support industrial and agricultural development in Sinai, increase exports and improve access to international markets."

The sheer magnitude of this infrastructural overhaul is designed to transform the region into a heavily trafficked hub of commerce. Detailing the operational benefits of the project, he said that "the expansion will allow the port to handle more goods from Sinai, including cement, sand, salt and marble, while supporting industrial and agricultural areas and creating jobs in North Sinai."

Significant strides have already been made to turn this vision into reality. The first stage of the port's marine works has been officially completed. This crucial initial phase includes a formidable 1,250-metre main breakwater designed to shield incoming vessels, the 250-metre Sinai quay, and the expansive 915-metre Tahya Misr quay. Furthermore, construction of a dedicated 1,000-metre tourist quay has also been finalised to attract maritime visitors.

The project remains in active forward motion. Work on essential administrative and service facilities is currently 50% complete. Meanwhile, the ambitious second phase, which covers the eastern basin, has reached 33.6% completion. This subsequent phase is set to introduce 1,908 metres of new quays alongside additional breakwaters. To specifically accommodate heavy industrial output, the port will feature four massive cement silos with a combined capacity of 40,000 tonnes to support exports to international markets.

Providing a broader national context, el Wazir stated that Arish Port is a fundamental anchor of the Arish-Taba logistics corridor. This strategic route effectively bridges the Mediterranean with Taba Port on the Gulf of Aqaba, cutting right through industrial areas in central Sinai. It represents one of eight major logistics corridors currently under development in Egypt to seamlessly connect industrial, agricultural, and mining areas with seaports, dry ports, and logistics centres.

To guarantee seamless connectivity, a robust 12-kilometre railway link is also planned between Arish Port and the Bir Al-Abd-Arish-Taba railway route. This vital addition will integrate the maritime hub with Egypt’s wider rail network, dramatically streamlining the movement of imports and exports for decades to come.