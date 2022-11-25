Of the three trades from South East Asia to North Europe, the U.S. West Coast and the U.S. East Coast, the average spot rate to the U.S. West Coast has fallen the most since the start of the year from $11,995 per FEU on January 1 to $1,840 per FEU on November 20 - a drop of 85 percent. "After the collapse in spot market freight rates, the spread between high and low rates from South East Asia to the U.S. has collapsed. It has fallen to less than $4,500 per FEU compared to upwards of $12,000 per FEU at the start of the year," says Xeneta in its latest update. In line with the average fall, South East Asia to U.S. West Coast is also the trade that has seen the most significant drops in the highest and lowest spot rates. "The market high has fallen by more than $10,000 per FEU since the start of the year, and the market low is down by $5,600 per FEU.





"Shippers on this trade now pay between $1,150-$5,225 per FEU. This range of just over $4,000 per FEU is less than half the range between high and low rates at the start of the year ($9,400 per FEU).

