The Unified Command continues to remove containers onboard M/V DALI and clear bridge wreckage at the Key Bridge incident site.

"Salvors continue to remove containers from M/V DALI as part of the effort to gain access to the portion of the Key Bridge that lies atop the ship. The transfer of containers from M/V DALI will continue in the coming days, as weather permits," says an official release.

Approximately 38 containers have been removed as of April 11, the update added. "The removal of these containers is a critical step required to safely move DALI and eventually fully re-open the Fort McHenry Channel. Removing containers allows for safe access to then remove the pieces of the Key Bridge that lie across the ship’s bow, taking weight off the ship and ultimately enabling the ship’s movement."

In parallel, wreckage and debris removal continued at the site, including breaking up of submerged roadbed from span 19, and the removal of a section of span 17, the update added. "The rubble and debris have been taken to Sparrows Point, Maryland for processing and recycling. While marine traffic is still limited, 69 vessels have transited through since the creation of the temporary alternate channels."

Col. Estee Pinchasin, Commander, U. S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, Unified Command says: "“There has been incredible progress this week towards our goal to open the limited access deep draft channel. Our amazing team of local, state, federal and community responders remain focused on the safe and efficient removal of debris and wreckage from the federal channel and waterway.”

MSC, in an advisory issued on April 10, said all Baltimore bound cargo would be delivered at New York/New Jersey till the first week of May.