A recent independent study conducted by Oxford Economics on behalf of DP World projects that the Batangas Integrated Port (BIP), situated in the Philippines has been able to generate 2,340 jobs across the nation, out of which 1,320 were based in the Calabarzon region. This has escalated the economic driven activities around this industrial area.

The port is operated by DP World’s local partner Asian Terminals Inc. (ATI) and is responsible to open direct and indirect job opportunities roughly around 2,340 that are linked to BIP operations nationwide such as logistics, providing transportation to small business owners and that trade industry is managing to bring job prospects for the local communities. The 1,320 jobs are located in Calabarzon, alone.

Communities around Batangas port have gained profit through various factors and a Reche “Che-Che” Feliciano is one such local entrepreneur, whose Mister Donut Franchise has been expanded within passenger terminal due to increased number of people and upgraded facilities, after transforming the port. The story conveys that upgrading trade infrastructure can pave the way for small scale businesses and can significantly help local livelihoods.

Research conducted by Oxford Economics revealed that DP World linked operations had pushed $27.8 million in economic activity in 2024 with $18.5 million in Calabarzon and has strengthened the Philippines accessibility to other trading nations with easier connectivity.

The research mentions that the jobs generated by DP World and ATIs operations at the port are majorly in sectors like logistics, manufacturing, transport and local services.

The on-site employment includes the number of 839 employees. While women represent 28.1% of the workforce, young people aged 24 and below fall in 11.4%.

Each DP World employee working at BIP supports approximately $23,900 a year in gross value added, which is higher than the $4,000 per worker average generated by the broader transport and storage sector in Calabarzon.

It is expected that due to the improved sea based connectivity, Philippines export operations have been raised by 0.8% , adding on as another $1 billion in GDP by 2035.

Since the Batangas port was inaugurated in April 2024, Calabarzon has emerged as a major gateway for containerised trade as it is also the second largest contributor to the Philippines GDP. However, the region is facing challenges like rise in poverty rates, after it was recorded 4.9% in 2023 comparatively to the 4.3% that was recorded in 2021. Similarly, the limited accessibility to high skilled jobs for local youth, is another struggle.

The region was hit by a number of devastating disasters including Typhoon Trami in 2024, making connectivity extremely difficult for the employment industry.

Glen Hilton, CEO and Managing Director, Asia Pacific, DP World said,“What we’re seeing in Batangas is the DP World Effect in action. Every investment in infrastructure creates opportunities that extend beyond the port. From jobs and small businesses to stronger global connections, the impact reaches deep into local communities. Together with Asian Terminals Inc., we are committed to ensuring the benefits of trade are shared more widely across the Philippines.”