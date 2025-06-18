Maersk has named the first vessel in a series of 17,480 TEU vessels equipped with dual-fuel methanol propulsion. The naming event took place on June 18 at Hyundai Heavy Industries’ (HHI) yard in Ulsan, South Korea.

The vessel, Berlin Maersk, is the 14th dual-fuel newbuild entering the Maersk fleet, and it will be followed by additional five sister vessels in this new class of container ships, says an official release.

"With the launch of the Berlin Maersk class, we continue to build an ocean toolkit adaptable to multiple fuel pathways. Fleet renewal is essential for maintaining our competitive edge in ocean shipping, and it serves as a cornerstone of our commitment to decarbonisation," says Anda Cristescu, Head of Chartering & Newbuilding, Maersk.

Berlin Maersk will make its first port call in Shanghai on July 7, where it will enter service on Maersk’s AE3 service connecting Eastern Asia with Northern Europe, the release added.

The vessel's design closely resembles that of the previous Ane Maersk class, from which Maersk has received a total of 12 dual-fuel vessels, all built by HHI. The only significant difference is the wider beam, which allows Berlin Maersk to carry more containers, and the increased capacity also makes it the largest dual-fuel ship to date to join the Maersk fleet, the release added.

"We are happy that we now begin taking delivery of the Berlin Maersk series. Since our decision to order the first dual-fuel methanol vessel in 2021, we have come a long way with lots of other carriers investing in this propulsion technology as well. Our new Berlin Maersk class builds on the foundation that we first laid with Laura Maersk and later the Ane Maersk class. The Berlin Maersk class showcases our ongoing efforts in innovation and optimisation, setting a new industry efficiency benchmark," says Ole Graa Jakobsen, Head of Fleet Technology, Maersk.

All six vessels in the series are being built by HHI with delivery in 2025. They will sail under the Danish flag, the release added.