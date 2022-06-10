U.S. President Joe Biden has waded, yet again, into an unwarranted controversy - shipping prices. "One of the reasons prices have gone up is because a handful of companies who control the market have raised shipping prices by as much as 1,000 percent. It's outrageous — and I'm calling on Congress to crack down on them."

One of the reasons prices have gone up is because a handful of companies who control the market have raised shipping prices by as much as 1,000%. It's outrageous — and I'm calling on Congress to crack down on them. pic.twitter.com/eLIdQBmskJ — President Biden (@POTUS) June 9, 2022

"We were paying $3,500 a container in 2020, and then by September-October last year, we were paying upwards of $20-25,000," Hal Lawton, President and CEO, Tractor Shipping Company told Biden.

"Yeah, it's outrageous," replied Biden who went on to add that "one of the big reasons why prices are going up is the cost of shipping things across the Pacific, in particular. There's only nine shipping companies - N-I-N-E, major shipping companies who ship from Asia to the United States. These companies have raised their prices by as much as 1,000 percent." Biden asked Lawton, "by how much have your costs gone up?" To which the reply was : "Almost by $100 million. We are not a huge company but that $100 million they passed on to us, you know, is more than our entire profit. They are depending on us to deliver those products from my farms to their countries. If we don't fix these problems, we will lose our customers."

Photo by Venti Views on Unsplash

Biden has called on the Congress to crack down on ocean shippers. "We've got to change this. I asked the Congress to pass a piece of legislation to remedy this. Democrats and Republicans voted for it. It's over to the House of Representatives. And I'm looking forward to signing it because we got to bring down prices. The underlying elements of our economy are strong, stronger than any other nation in the world. But inflation is a problem. This won't solve it all but it will solve a big piece of it."

