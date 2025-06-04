Blume Global, a WiseTech Global company, has released Blume Global Appointment Scheduling, a digital appointment scheduling platform designed specifically for ocean terminal operators to streamline container flow, simplify truck schedules and provide 24/7 online payment functionality.

The new platform optimises terminal operations via a single digital platform used by shippers, logistics service providers (LSP), brokers, truckers and drivers, says an official release.

"International Container Terminal Services (ICTSI), the world’s largest independent terminal operator, is the first ocean terminal to implement Blume Global's new specialised ocean terminal appointment and payment platform."

The platform allows users to create, manage and modify appointments for container pick-up and delivery, pay terminal fees and receive real-time updates on container availability, creating a seamless and collaborative experience for all stakeholders involved in ocean terminal operations, the release added. "By integrating with terminal operating systems (TOS), Blume Global Appointment Scheduling syncs appointments in real time to reduce idle time and optimise gate throughput, and enables real-time, 24/7 fee payments through various secure payment methods, while maintaining a comprehensive transaction history."

Brian Hibbert, VP, Global Chief Information Officer, ITCSI says: "ICTSI has invested in a digital strategy based on a platform approach that enables rapid innovation, seamless integration and a build-once-use-everywhere approach. ICTSI Navigate leverages this investment to acutely focus on delivering customer centric services even when a single customer journey spans multiple facilities. Our digital services ensure we are the simplest and most transparent operator to do business with."

Mike Journeycake, Ocean Carrier Product Commercial Lead, Blume Global adds: "Blume Global Appointment Scheduling is a significant step forward in using digital technology to increase efficiency within the port community. With ICTSI as a leading global terminal operator and launch customer, Blume closely considered ICTSI’s needs in developing this product. It is designed to address the root cause of inefficiencies by taking a data-led approach to optimise terminal operations while avoiding the delays and errors typical of manual processes and fragmented systems, benefiting shippers and truckers alike. Designed for scalability, the solution supports ICTSI Subic’s continued growth in operational capacity and cargo volume."