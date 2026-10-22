Bulkstream Container Freight Station (CFS), a subsidiary of Bulkstream, is a logistics hub in Nairobi, located next to the Kenya Ports Authority Inland Container Depot (KPA ICD) in Embakasi. The facility connects seaports, rail and road corridors to markets across East and Central Africa.

Built to international standards, Bulkstream CFS provides container handling, secure warehousing and customs facilitation. Its operations use digital systems and focus on safety, efficient cargo handling and shorter dwell times.

The facility combines global operating practices with local market knowledge to support compliant customs processes and last-mile delivery across the region.

Bulkstream CFS also uses terminal systems, regional teams and security measures to serve importers, exporters, freight forwarders and regional distributors. Its services are designed to provide predictable operations, transparency and the ability to scale in response to changing trade requirements.