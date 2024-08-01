Camillo Fontana will become the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Hanseatic Global Terminals effective August 1, 2024.

Hanseatic Global Terminals is based in Rotterdam, and pools Hapag-Lloyd’s infrastructure holdings, which involves stakes in 20 strategically located container terminals operating in 11 countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia and Africa, says an official release.

“We are delighted that with Camillo we have found a very experienced financial expert to be the new CFO of Hanseatic Global Terminals," says Dheeraj Bhatia, Chief Terminal and Infrastructure Officer (CTIO), Hapag-Lloyd and CEO, Hanseatic Global Terminals. "We have ambitious growth plans with Hanseatic Global Terminals, and we will be making major investments in quality, efficiency and sustainability to benefit our customers. It will therefore be crucial that we manage the related financial aspects in the best way possible."

Fontana has more than 15 years of finance experience in container shipping and land-logistics businesses. He has held several international management positions within the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), initially based in its Geneva headquarters as Finance Manager, and, from 2014, as Regional CFO of Asia and Middle East, based in Singapore. In 2018 he was appointed CFO of Medlog, the land-logistics division of MSC, a position he held until 2022.

For the last two years, he has served as a board member for several MSC agencies as well as Head of the MSC Group CFO Office, the release added.