The Port of Cape Town recorded strong cargo volume throughput across key commodity sectors during the 2025/26 financial year, underscoring sustained operational recovery at the facility. Container volumes grew by 6.5% compared to the 2024/25 financial year, supported by record performances on deep-sea import and export volumes. Liquid bulk volumes expanded by 10.3% year-on-year, driven by increased petroleum imports and robust coastwise export activity. Meanwhile, break bulk volumes saw a sharp increase of 25.5% year-on-year. Conversely, dry bulk volumes registered a 42.8% year-on-year decline due to favourable domestic grain availability and strong local harvests, which significantly reduced the Western Cape’s reliance on imported maize and barley.

These volume gains coincided with significant operational efficiency improvements reported by the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA). The port achieved consistent year-on-year reductions in Container Terminal Ship Turnaround Time (STAT), which dropped from 103 hours in the 2023/24 financial year to 83 hours in 2024/25, and further decreased to 74 hours in 2025/26. This positive trajectory has continued into the 2026/27 financial year, with year-to-date STAT averaging 58 hours. Additionally, average anchorage waiting times for vessels fell from 127 hours in 2023/24 to 79 hours in 2025/26

The performance gains have been driven by improved terminal handling rates, the elimination of marine-related delays, and strategic infrastructure investments. Notably, the permanent deployment of ten shore tension units at the Cape Town Container Terminal has reduced long-wave-related downtime by 92% since the 2023/24 financial year.

“The Port of Cape Town continues to make measurable progress in improving operational performance and service delivery. These gains demonstrate the impact of targeted interventions, infrastructure investment and strong collaboration with terminal operators and industry stakeholders. We remain focused on building a resilient, efficient and globally competitive port that supports economic growth and trade facilitation,” said Ophelia Shabane, Acting Port Manager for the Port of Cape Town.

These operational advancements support Transnet’s broader Reinvent for Growth strategy, which prioritises optimizing operations while expanding private sector participation. Nine of the eleven terminals at the port are currently privately operated. To further advance this model, Transnet has requested proposals for private sector support at a multi-purpose terminal, alongside planned proposals for a floating dock facility for ship repairs.

The move to seek private sector expertise was formally welcomed in a joint media release titled "Fixing the Port of Cape Town will drive growth and jobs," issued on 21 July 2026 by the Western Cape's Department of Agriculture.

In the joint release, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said, "The Western Cape's exporters rely on a fully functional port. We have consistently called for reforms that improve efficiency and strengthen South Africa's logistics network. I welcome Transnet's decision to invite private sector investment and expertise into the Port of Cape Town."

He added, "Enhancing port performance extends far beyond logistics. A more efficient port helps businesses grow, attracts investment, expands exports and creates jobs. It strengthens the Western Cape's ability to compete globally and supports our objective of building a thriving, growing economy."

In the same statement, Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism Dr Ivan Meyer noted that the port serves as a vital gateway for the region's sectors.

"Efficient ports are essential for economic growth. The Western Cape is a major exporting province, and our agriculture, manufacturing, fisheries and tourism sectors depend on reliable port operations to reach domestic and international markets," Minister Meyer said.

"A more efficient Port of Cape Town is ultimately about jobs. When exporters can move their products to market faster and at lower cost, businesses can expand production, access new markets and employ more people. Improving port performance strengthens the entire value chain, from farms and factories to logistics providers and retailers, creating opportunities for residents across the province," he added.

According to the official release, the provincial leaders noted that the reform aligns closely with the Western Cape Government's Growth for Jobs Strategy.

"When the Port of Cape Town works, businesses grow, exports increase and jobs are created. Strengthening the performance of the Port is essential to achieving our Growth for Jobs objectives and ensuring that the Western Cape remains a globally competitive trading and investment destination," they said.