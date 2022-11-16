Cargo volume at the Port of Los Angeles dropped in October as the port handled 678,429 TEUs, a 25 percent decrease from October 2021. The Port of Los Angeles has processed 8.5 million TEUs during the first 10 months of 2022, about 6 percent down from last year's record pace, says an official release. "With cargo owners bringing goods in early this year, our peak season was in June and July instead of September and October," says Gene Seroka, Executive Director, Port of Los Angeles. "Additionally, cargo has shifted away from the West Coast as some shippers await the conclusion of labour contract negotiations. We'll do everything in our power to get that cargo back because the best route between Asia and the United States is straight through the Port of Los Angeles." October 2022 loaded imports reached 336,307 TEUs, down 28 percent compared to the previous year. Loaded exports came in at 89,722 TEUs, a decline of 9 percent compared to last October. Empty containers landed at 252,401 TEUs, a 25 percent year-over-year decline, the release said.

Port of Long Beach cargo down 17%

Earlier, Port of Long Beach had reported a 17 percent decline in October cargo handled at 658,428 TEUs. Imports were down 24 percent to 293,924 TEUs and exports down 2 percent to 119,763 TEUs. Empty containers moved through the port fell 13 percent to 244,743 TEUs. "The supply chain is returning back to normal and cargo continues to move, so I am optimistic that store shelves will be stocked and goods will be available for delivery during the holiday season," said Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero. "Over the long term, the San Pedro Bay ports complex will continue to be a competitive, strategic and sustainable gateway for trans-Pacific trade." The Port of Long Beach has moved 8 million TEUs during the first 10 months of 2022, up 1.5 percent from the same period in 2021. Contrast - Port of Savannah outperforming national container market

The Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) handled 552,800 TEUs in October, an increase of 10 percent (48,460 TEUs) compared to the same month last year. "Customers continue to bring new or expanding business to the Port of Savannah, drawn by our global connectivity and the supply chain network that links Savannah to major U.S. markets," say Griff Lynch, Executive Director, GPA . "We can report that ships at anchor are trending downward and expanded berth capacity coming online next year will allow us to serve our growing customer base with even greater efficiency."

October was GPA's second busiest month on record after August this year when the Port of Savannah handled 575,500 TEUs. GPA has now topped half a million TEUs in three of the first four months of Fiscal Year 2023 for total volumes of 2.1 million TEUs for the year to date, says an official release.