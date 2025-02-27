Cargo handled in the Port of Rotterdam declined by 0.7 percent in 2024 to 435.8 million tonnes compared to 438.8 million tonnes in 2023, mainly due to lower coal and crude oil throughput.

Growth was recorded in the container segment - throughput in 2024 increased by 2.5 percent to 133.4 million tonnes and by 2.8 percent to 13.8 million TEUs, says an official release. "The growth in the container segment can be attributed to increased European consumption. Wage indexation and declining inflation led to higher disposable income and increased demand for consumer goods and food."

Boudewijn Siemons, CEO, Port of Rotterdam Authority says: "Last year, we found ourselves as a stable port in turbulent international waters. Geopolitical tensions and regional conflicts impacted the global economy, leading to market uncertainty. Economic growth in Europe lagged behind other regions, which is reflected in throughput and business investments in the port of Rotterdam. Despite global conflicts, we have demonstrated resilience as a port and continue to invest in the port of the future."

Digitalisation and resilience

Progress was made in 2024 in strengthening the resilience of the port and the supply chain via Rotterdam, the release added. "The cyber threat to ports is increasing every day. Cyber incidents impact the entire supply chain due to the close interconnectedness of the various parties. To better withstand these threats, the port authorities under the Dutch Seaports Association (BOZ) – Groningen Seaports, North Sea Port, Port of Rotterdam, Port of Moerdijk, and Port of Amsterdam – have decided to collaborate with companies in their regions to enhance the digital resilience of the port ecosystem. Stichting FERM, which is already active for the ports of Rotterdam and Moerdijk, will be transformed into a national cybersecurity platform for the Dutch seaports united in the BOZ.

"In the fight against drug-related crime, the Port Authority supports the rollout of the Secure Chain. This public-private partnership aims to enhance the digital resilience of supply chains against crime and theft. The core principle of the Secure Chain is that each link in the supply chain explicitly identifies the next link. As a result, it is no longer possible to unlawfully collect a container from the terminal. All major shipping lines and container terminals now operate through the Secure Chain, and since its launch, more than 630,000 import containers in the port of Rotterdam have been handled securely and reliably. In February 2025, the final shipping regions - Asia and Oceania - will be added."

2024 revenue up 5%

Revenue increased by 4.8 percent to €882 million, and net profit increased to €273.7 million. "The main revenue sources are income from land leases and port dues. Income from land leases increased by €41.6 million to €508.6 million due to new contracts, price adjustments and contract expansions. Revenue from port dues declined by 0.9% in 2024 to €336.5 million. This was due to a negative price effect caused by the larger call sizes of tankers and container ships. Due to vessels rerouting around the Cape of Good Hope, fewer ships are sailing to Europe, but those that do are more heavily loaded."

