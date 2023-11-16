Cargo volume up 15% at Port of Long Beach in Oct
Imports increased 24% to 363,300 TEUs and exports declined 25% to 90,073 TEUs at Port of Long Beach in October 2023
Cargo moving through the Port of Long Beach in October rose for the second consecutive month amid preparations for the upcoming holiday shopping season and ongoing efforts to recapture market share.
Dockworkers and terminal operators moved 755,150 TEUs in October 2023, up 15 percent from October 2022. Imports increased 24 percent to 363,300 TEUs and exports declined 25 percent to 90,073 TEUs. Empty containers moved through the port were up 23 percent at 301,777 TEUs, says an official release.
“Cargo is rebounding and we are continuing to collaborate with our industry partners to recapture market share and invest in infrastructure that will position us for future growth,” says Mario Cordero, CEO, Port of Long Beach. “We are anticipating moderate growth through the rest of the year as retailers continue to stock shelves for the winter holidays.”
Bobby Olvera Jr, President, Long Beach Harbor Commission adds: “We appreciate the hard work of our terminal operators, truckers, dockworkers and all of our supply chain partners who keep the goods moving through our Port and delivered to our communities, region, state and nation. As we are closing out 2023, we are excited for 2024 and continuing to deliver top-notch customer service while being sustainable and a good community partner.”
The Port has moved 6,577,815 TEUs during the first 10 months of 2023, down 18 percent from the same period last year. Cargo flows this year have been on pace with pre-pandemic levels when the Port of Long Beach moved more than 6.36 million TEUs through October 2019, the update added.