Cargo moving through the Port of Long Beach in October rose for the second consecutive month amid preparations for the upcoming holiday shopping season and ongoing efforts to recapture market share.

Dockworkers and terminal operators moved 755,150 TEUs in October 2023, up 15 percent from October 2022. Imports increased 24 percent to 363,300 TEUs and exports declined 25 percent to 90,073 TEUs. Empty containers moved through the port were up 23 percent at 301,777 TEUs, says an official release.

“Cargo is rebounding and we are continuing to collaborate with our industry partners to recapture market share and invest in infrastructure that will position us for future growth,” says Mario Cordero, CEO, Port of Long Beach. “We are anticipating moderate growth through the rest of the year as retailers continue to stock shelves for the winter holidays.”