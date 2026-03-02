cargo.one has taken over ocean rate platform Cargofive and introduced what it calls the first AI-native operating system for multimodal freight. The initiative combines air and ocean rate data within a single platform and is backed by around $20 million in funding from investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners.

The acquisition, which closed on 25 February, expands cargo.one’s rate data foundation by adding connections to the top 10 ocean carriers and scalable ocean rate data ingestion and management capabilities. Cargofive provides ocean rates across four million trade lanes and is used by hundreds of freight forwarders globally. cargo.one said this creates the industry’s most complete rate database, allowing forwarders to automate air and ocean workflows from one platform rather than using separate tools.

The company said its new AI-native operating system addresses a fragmented technology landscape in which many AI solutions operate as bolt-on tools without direct access to structured operational data. By combining multimodal rate data and agentic workflows within a single system, cargo.one aims to enable AI to operate alongside teams using the same data.

The platform allows logistics companies to deploy ready-made AI agents or build custom ones using open protocols such as MCP servers. Built on integrated air and ocean rate data, the system includes RAG-based knowledge retrieval and supervision layers designed to monitor AI outputs for accuracy and reliability.

cargo.one said its workflows operate within the same platform as the underlying data, enabling human teams and AI systems to work side by side while maintaining full control over operations. The system supports processes including rate management, quoting, booking and customer support.

Moritz Claussen, Founder and Co-CEO of cargo.one, said many AI projects in logistics fail to deliver returns because they lack access to structured data. He said the addition of Cargofive expands the company’s foundation to cover ocean freight and enables AI to work effectively at enterprise scale.

Sebastian Cazajus, Founder and CEO of Cargofive, said freight forwarders are seeking integrated air and ocean solutions that remove data silos. He said the partnership brings the same quality and scale established in air freight to ocean operations.

Stefan Borggreve, Member of the Management Board at Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, said cargo.one has built a comprehensive operating system trusted by his teams, allowing automation to be deployed using reliable data while focusing on customer service.

Bob Goodman, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, said logistics leaders should assess AI partners based on their underlying data infrastructure and industry expertise, adding that cargo.one has built a strong foundation for multimodal logistics.

cargo.one said its AI-native operating system is available immediately. The first customers have already been onboarded to its ocean rate management and quoting solution, with the wider customer base set to benefit in the coming weeks.