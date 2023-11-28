All major shipping lines that report financial results have recorded sharp YoY revenue drops in Q32023. "In fact, the smallest contraction was of -51.8 percent," according to the latest report by Sea-Intelligence. "While this does sound alarming, we have to remember that the YoY comparison is against a period of high rates.

"To counter this volatility, we instead compare Q32023 against 2019 on an annualised basis, and see that the contraction in Q3 is an artefact of the abnormal growth in 2021-2022. The revenues are now really only dropping to the pre-pandemic levels.