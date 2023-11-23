Absent any serious demand growth, carriers are expected to announce a host of blank sailings to counteract supply-side growth, according to the latest update from Sea-Intelligence. "In week 42, we looked at the post-Golden week capacity deployment on Transpacific and Asia-Europe and saw substantial overcapacity on both trades. Four weeks on, hardly any new blank sailings have been announced, and capacity growth for the remainder of 2023 is still quite excessive."





Figure 1 shows a summary of these growth figures, based on the latest vessel deployments (as of Week 46, 2023). "These figures are for the last 10 weeks of 2023 (Weeks 42-52), net of the growth in 2019, as well as net of the average growth across 2016-2019. What this means is that Figure 1 does not show what the actual growth looks like but by how much higher it is compared to the pre-pandemic years."

