The net zero targets of major container shipping lines are much more ambitious than the International Maritime Organization (IMO), which is under pressure to follow their lead. "It is a sign of the times that the sustainability reports of container shipping companies arguably make for more interesting reading than their income statements, which no longer contain such mind-blowing numbers," says Drewry in its latest update. "Sustainability/ESG filings certainly provide more clues on the long-term direction that carriers are heading, filled as they are with pledges on how each will help the industry go beyond the current decarbonisation target of the IMO - to at least halve shipping’s greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 (compared to 2008)." IMO, Top 10 carriers' net zero targets, interim goals

(Source: Drewry)

From the leading 10 carriers – collectively operating approximately 85 percent of the active containership fleet – eight have confirmed net zero targets by 2050 at the latest while one other, Cosco, is aiming for 2060, in line with all Chinese state-owned entities, says Simon Heaney, Senior Manager, Container Research, Drewry. "The odd one out is Taiwanese carrier Yang Ming, which, so far, has not explicitly said that it will aim for net zero by a specific date. It has, though, committed to the IMO’s targets."

