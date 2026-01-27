The CMA CGM Group has taken delivery of its 400th owned vessel, marking a milestone in its fleet expansion and fleet management strategy. The vessel, named CMA CGM MONTE CRISTO, is the first in a series of six methanol-powered container ships ordered by the group as part of its long-term decarbonisation plan.

The delivery brings CMA CGM’s owned fleet to 400 vessels within a total fleet of more than 650 ships operating worldwide. The vessel has a capacity of 16,204 TEU, including around 1,000 refrigerated container plugs. It measures 366 metres in length and 51 metres in beam and sails under the Maltese flag. The ship is operated by a crew of 23 and is under the command of Captain Predrag Vojvodic.

CMA CGM said the addition of the vessel reflects its focus on asset ownership and the integration of technologies aimed at improving fleet performance. The company continues to expand its owned fleet as part of its wider logistics and transport strategy across sea, land and air operations.

The CMA CGM MONTE CRISTO is the 11th methanol-fuelled container ship in the group’s fleet. CMA CGM has a total of 24 methanol-powered vessels on order. The group has stated that it plans to operate around 200 dual-fuel LNG and methanol container ships by 2031 as part of its commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The vessel was built at DSIC Tianjin Shipyard and was named on 21 January 2026 in Tianjin. It is scheduled to enter commercial service on 29 January 2026 from Ningbo. The ship will operate on the BEX2 Phoenician Express service, which connects North Asia with the Levant and the Adriatic Sea, strengthening container connectivity across these trade lanes.