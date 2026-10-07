CMA CGM Türkiye will add Iskenderun in southern Turkey to its MEDEX service from Week 42, which begins on October 12, 2026, strengthening maritime connectivity between South Turkey, the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent.

The revised service will provide a direct connection between Iskenderun and key markets across the Middle East and South Asia. The rotation will include Iskenderun, Beirut, Jeddah, Duqm, Mundra, Nhava Sheva, Colombo and Djibouti.

The service is also positioned to support seasonal reefer exports from Turkey, particularly apples and citrus, to markets in the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent.

The first vessel to operate the revised rotation will be CMA CGM TOSCA.

The addition of Iskenderun is expected to provide exporters in southern Turkey with an additional direct maritime link to major cargo hubs including Mundra and Nhava Sheva in India, while supporting trade flows between the region and wider international markets.