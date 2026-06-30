CMA CGM Group and ASYAD Group have signed a framework agreement to jointly develop, manage and operate a multipurpose logistics terminal in Sohar, Oman, with the aim of strengthening maritime connectivity and regional trade corridors across the country.

The long-term strategic partnership aims to enhance Oman's ports as key global trade hubs by improving operational efficiency and delivering better services to customers across the region.

The collaboration brings together the capabilities and expertise of both groups to provide integrated logistics services and supply chain solutions.

The agreement was signed by Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CMA CGM Group, during the official visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to France.