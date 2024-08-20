According to the South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA), the Malta-flagged CMA CGM Belem cargo vessel lost 99 containers off the east coast of South Africa. In response, a navigational warning to sail has been issued, and a public call has been made to report any sighting of the cargo containers possibly still floating at sea.



CMA CGM Belem is the second vessel of its kind and from the same France-based company—Compagnie Maritime d'Affrètement (CMA) and Compagnie Générale Maritime—to be battered by adverse weather conditions while sailing around South Africa's Indian Ocean area, resulting in the substantial loss of containers overboard at sea.

"The CMA CGM Belem, a container ship sailing under the Maltese flag, encountered severe weather off the coast of Richards Bay last night (Thursday), resulting in a significant stow collapse and a loss of 99 containers," stated SAMSA in a statement at the weekend.

"The vessel had initially sought refuge at Maputo Bay. However, after further assessment, the decision was made to redirect the ship to Qheberha. The CMA CGM Belem is currently slow steaming towards Port of Ngqura, with an expected arrival time on 18 August 2024," added SAMSA.

The South African authoritative body also mentioned that the vessel was built in 2024, measures 336 meters in length and 51 meters in height, and has a draft of 14.8 metres.

A month ago, the ultra-large container vessel CMA CGM Benjamin Franklin, also Maltese-flagged, reportedly lost up to 40 containers in the same region of South Africa's Indian Ocean area while travelling from Asia to Europe. Due to its size, the vessel sought shelter. It adjusted its cargo load at the deepwater port of Ngqurha in Algoa Bay near Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, before continuing its journey to Europe. Several days later, after being cleared by SAMSA to sail, the vessel departed South Africa while efforts to locate its lost containers continued.

SAMSA also announced that the large vessel CMA CGM Belem would be temporarily berthed at the Port of Ngqura in Algoa Bay due to stowage collapses. The affected containers will be discharged at a container port facility. The vessel's owners are cooperating with the authorities, and a navigational warning has been issued for the safety of other vessels in the area. SAMSA has requested vessels and the public to report any sightings of the lost containers to the Maritime Rescue Coordinating Centre.