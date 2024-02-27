Chief Executive Officers of the CMA CGM Group, COSCO Shipping, Evergreen and OOCL signed a memorandum of understanding in Shanghai to extend the OCEAN Alliance operational cooperation for five additional years until 2032.

"As a sustainable cooperation, OCEAN Alliance continues to support customers’ supply chains and business by offering best-in-class shipping solutions through an extensive range of served ports, with direct calls and optimal transit times," says an official release from CMA CGM.

Launched in the spring of 2017, OCEAN Alliance is the world’s largest operational shipping network, and secures agile and innovative solutions for customers powered by the industry’s strongest network, the release added.

"For seven consecutive years, OCEAN Alliance has been contributing to a stable supply chain, in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. With this extension, it will pursue its primary goal: deliver the best service offering to its partners’ respective customers in the years to come."

Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO, CMA CGM Group says: “Since 2017, the CMA CGM Group has been committed alongside its partners within the OCEAN Alliance to combine the largest shipping network with best-in class services.The decision to extend our cooperation for at least five more years forges our commitment to meet our customers' needs and build even more secure, reliable and sustainable supply chains. Our diversity is our strength, together we will continue to pioneer our industry!”

2M splits, Gemini formed

It may be recalled that 2M - the alliance of the world's largest container carriers MSC and Maersk - have mutually agreed to terminate the agreement, effective January 2025.

Gemini Cooperation

Meanwhile, Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk have signed an agreement for a new long-term operational partnership called the Gemini Cooperation, which will start in February 2025. Hapag has given notice to end its membership of THE Alliance at the end of January 2025. The Gemini Cooperation will cover seven global (sub)trades and offer 26 mainline services.