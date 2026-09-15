CMA CGM is set to expand and modernise the container terminal at the Port of Beirut, nearly doubling its footprint and more than doubling its annual handling capacity as part of efforts to strengthen Lebanon’s trade gateway.

The project will increase the terminal’s area from 45 hectares to 80 hectares, while annual handling capacity will rise from 1.2 million TEUs to 2.8 million TEUs.

The expansion will include optimised container storage areas, an automated gate complex, a new quay for feeder vessels, customs inspection facilities and additional cargo-handling equipment. The upgrades aim to improve operational efficiency and accommodate future growth in container volumes.

The foundation stone for the project was laid in Beirut in the presence of CMA CGM Group Chairman and CEO Rodolphe Saade, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Minister of Public Works and Transport Fayez Rasamny, and Marwan M. Naffi, Chairman and General Manager of the Port of Beirut.

CMA Terminals has managed, operated, and maintained the port’s container terminal since 2022, focusing on improving capacity and operational performance.The latest investment marks a further step in the terminal’s development and is expected to strengthen Beirut’s role in Lebanon’s international trade and regional connectivity.

