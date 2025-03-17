The CMA CGM Iron made a historic call at CMA Terminals Khalifa Port, becoming the first dual-fuel methanol container vessel sailing to Abu Dhabi.

The CMA CGM ship, built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries of Korea, is a dual-fuel vessel able to run both on conventional and alternative fuels such as bio-methanol and e-methanol, says an official release from AD Ports.

Saif Al Mazrouei, CEO Ports Cluster, AD Ports Group says: "The arrival of the CMA CGM Iron dual-fuel container vessel is a sign of things to come in the global maritime industry where AD Ports Group, under the guidance of our UAE leadership, is a leader in developing the infrastructure for a sustainable future such as the storage and distribution of biofuels. We are committed to providing a viable commercial biofuels infrastructure at Khalifa Port, not only for our shipping customers but also for clients in our KEZAD economic cities, many of whom are increasingly introducing biofuels in their own operations."

Christine Cabau Woehrel, Executive Vice President, Assets and Operations, CMA CGM Group adds: "The arrival of the first dual-fuel methanol vessel at Khalifa Port marks a significant milestone in our journey towards Net Zero Carbon by 2050. It underscores the shared ambition of the CMA CGM Group and AD Ports Group to position CMA Terminals Khalifa Port as a sustainable, cutting-edge infrastructure, delivering optimal service and strengthening its role as a key hub connecting Asia, Africa, Europe, the Mediterranean, the Middle East, the Gulf, and the Indian subcontinent."

Aside from CMA Terminals Khalifa Port, which was inaugurated in December 2024 and expanded Khalifa Port’s capacity by 23 percent, the companies are jointly developing a multipurpose terminal in Pointe Noire, Republic of Congo.

The CMA CGM Iron, which has a container capacity of 13,000 TEUs, is the first of 12 new dual-fuel methanol vessels planned by CMA CGM, which is also planning to launch the Cobalt, Argon, Platinum, Mercury, Helium, Krypton, Thorium, Osmium, Silver, Copper and Gold dual-fuel vessels this year and in 2026, the release added.