CMA CGM has signed an agreement with JA Solar, a leading global provider of photovoltaic power generation solutions, to decarbonise the maritime supply chain.

"This collaboration is a testament to CMA CGM’s commitment to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2050, with Accelerate Climate Transition (ACT+) range of low-carbon solutions playing a pivotal role," says an official release from CMA CGM.

JA Solar utilised sustainable fuel to prevent over 500+ tonnes of CO2 emissions in 2024, the release added. "Our ACT+ range of reduction products are part of comprehensive solutions to shipping decarbonisation. These solutions enable customers to reduce their carbon footprint by leveraging alternative energies such as biofuel, LNG and biomethane. CMA CGM and JA Solar’s commitment to sustainability is not just about reducing emissions; it's about transforming the way business is done."

JA Solar says: "Our collaboration with CMA CGM is a strategic move towards a greener future. The tangible carbon reduction we've achieved through the ACT+ solutions is a clear indicator of our joint success in energy transition."