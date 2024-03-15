The CMA CGM Group, COSCO Shipping, Evergreen and OOCL announced the launch of OCEAN Alliance's DAY 8 Product.

Following the renewal of the partnership till 2032, the new programme marks CMA CGM's commitment to continue offering its customers the highest quality of service, says an official release.

"Due to the unstable situation in the Red Sea, ships must be routed through the Cape of Good Hope, disrupting supply chains. CMA CGM and its partners are stepping up coordination and adapting the rotations of the DAY 8 Product. This will maintain the same high standards of visibility, reliability, and punctuality, which are the strengths of the OCEAN Alliance."

The OCEAN Alliance “DAY 8 Product” will offer CMA CGM customers a set of optimised solutions to transport their goods, in particular to and from Asia, including:

* Six services between Asia and Northern Europe.

* Four services between Asia and the Mediterranean.

*20 transpacific services:

-Eight services between Asia and the East Coast of the United States.

-12 services between Asia and the west coast of the United States and Canada.

*Two transatlantic services connecting Northern Europe to North American ports.

*Three services between Asia and the ports of the Persian Gulf.

*The two services connecting Asia to the Red Sea are suspended until further notice.

Thanks to OCEAN Alliance, the CMA CGM Group's customers will benefit from:

*The deployment of 321 container ships including 119 vessels for the CMA CGM Group, which continues to play a significant role in the alliance.

*35 services on the world's most important trades; and

*A total capacity of approximately 4.5 million TEUs.

"Committed to achieving Net Zero Carbon by 2050, the CMA CGM Group is implementing the best available solutions to reduce the environmental impact of maritime transport and logistics and is preparing to operate more than 120 container ships that can be powered with low-carbon energy by 2027, part of which is already deployed on the OCEAN Alliance network."

(Video Credit: CMA CGM)