French carrier CMA CGM announced a collaboration with Nike to reduce the carbon footprint of their maritime transport.

The initiative aligns with the CMA CGM Group’s strategy for decarbonisation, working towards achieving Net Zero by 2050 and supporting clients in decarbonising their supply chain. "It marks valuable progress in the commitment of both companies towards sustainability," says a release from CMA CGM.

Nike, a global leader in the apparel and sportswear industry, will purchase sustainable biofuel for a part of their maritime transport. The initiative will make an important contribution to the decarbonisation of Nike’s supply chain, the release added.

"From July 1, 2023 to May 31, 2024, Nike will use sustainable biofuel for the transportation of 36 percent of their volume with CMA CGM. Through this action, Nike will reduce their CO2 emissions by 25,000 tonnes, an important leap towards greener operations."

Olivier Nivoix, Executive Vice President, CMA CGM Group Lines says: "Collaborating with a key player like Nike and taking this major step towards decarbonisation is an important achievement. We are confident that our success will act as a catalyst, encouraging other carriers and customers to join us on this path to accelerate the transition towards a Net Zero industry."

CMA CGM Group supports its customers in decarbonising their supply chain with the ACT WITH CMA CGM+ range of low-carbon solutions. Launched in 2020, the offer enables our customers to analyse their environmental footprint, reduce their carbon emissions through low-carbon alternative energies such as biofuel, LNG and biomethane, and offset residual emissions through environmental projects, the release added.