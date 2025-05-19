CMA CGM Group reported a 43 percent increase in net income at $1.1 billion for the first quarter of 2025 on 12 percent increase in revenue at $13.3 billion, driven mostly by the Group’s maritime shipping business.

"CMA CGM carried 5.8 million TEUs in the first quarter of 2025, up 4.2 percent from the prior-year period. The increase can be attributed to sustained global trade and demand for freight transport in the first quarter.

"Consolidated revenue from maritime shipping operations amounted to $8.8 billion over the quarter, up 11.5 percent year on year. Average revenue per TEU amounted to $1,498, up 7.1 percent year on year," says an official release.

The Group's logistics activities continued to grow, boosted in particular by the consolidation of Bolloré Logistics on February 29, 2024, and good momentum in contract logistics. "Automotive market challenges hampered the performance of the finished vehicle logistics and road haulage businesses, particularly in Europe."

Revenue from logistics activities increased 10 percent to $4.3 billion in the first quarter of the year.

Revenue from other activities (port terminals, CMA CGM Air Cargo, CMA Media, etc.) increased by 31 percent to $833 million, the release added.

Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and Chief Executive Office, CMA CGM Group says: "In an unstable geopolitical context marked by unprecedented trade tensions, the Group delivered solid performance in the first quarter, driven by the strength of our shipping activity and our long-term investments, particularly in terminals. While the outlook for the rest of the year remains uncertain, our direction is clear: control our costs, strengthen our positions in growth markets, and enhance our commercial agility, notably by leveraging artificial intelligence, to meet our customers’ expectations."

Outlook

Effective capacity management, cost control, route diversification, and transformation through investment in optimisation, monitoring and forecasting technologies are essential to maintaining competitiveness, the update added.

"The CMA CGM Group is taking care to adapt to this complex environment and anticipate market dynamics in order to seize profitable growth opportunities while limiting the risks associated with this phase of instability."