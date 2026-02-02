Red Sea Container Terminals (RSCT) has recorded its first operational call by a CMA CGM vessel, marking the launch of a new service at Egypt’s newest container terminal in Sokhna.

The container ship MV CMA CGM Tigris called at RSCT this week, with the terminal confirming that the operation was completed smoothly, handling around 3,000 container moves. The vessel, built in 2014, has a length of 299.95 metres and a width of 48.2 metres.

The call represents the first CMA CGM service to operate at RSCT, following the terminal’s official inauguration earlier this month. RSCT said the successful handling of the vessel reflects the terminal’s operational readiness as it begins commercial activity.

Commenting on the development, Tariq Zaghloul, CMA CGM Egypt & Sudan Cluster CEO, said: “Today marks a proud milestone for CMA CGM Egypt with the operation of CMA CGM Tigris, the first vessel to call at Red Sea Container Terminal (RSCT). This achievement was delivered in just 18 months — a truly remarkable accomplishment in such a short timeframe and stands as a testament to the dedication, professionalism, and teamwork of the CMA CGM Egypt team.”

He added: “This milestone significantly strengthens our value proposition and reflects our commitment to Egypt Vision 2030 and to supporting Egypt’s ambition to become a key regional and international logistics hub.”

The vessel call follows the recent grand opening of RSCT, described as Egypt’s first semi-automated container terminal. The facility has been developed by a consortium comprising Hutchison Ports, CMA CGM and COSCO SHIPPING Ports.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by senior government officials, including Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Transport, Trade and Industry Kamel El-Wazir, and Walid Gamal Eldin, Chairman of the Suez Canal Economic Zone, alongside executives from global port and shipping groups.

Located near the southern entrance of the Suez Canal, RSCT is designed to support advanced semi-automated operations and sustainable port practices. The terminal is expected to enhance Egypt’s container handling capacity, improve trade connectivity, and support the country’s wider logistics and industrial development objectives under Egypt Vision 2030.

With the first CMA CGM service now operational, RSCT is expected to progressively expand its activity as shipping lines begin regular calls at the Sokhna-based terminal.