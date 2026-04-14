The global shipping and logistics powerhouse, CMA CGM Group, has officially entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Fattal Group. This strategic transaction marks a significant pivot for both entities: for CMA CGM, it represents a deep dive into downstream distribution, and for Fattal Group, it concludes 130 years of family stewardship. The deal is currently pending regulatory approvals, with a targeted completion date set for the third quarter of 2026. This acquisition is poised to redefine the supply chain landscape across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The acquisition is not merely a horizontal expansion of shipping lanes but a sophisticated vertical integration strategy. By absorbing Fattal’s comprehensive distribution network, CMA CGM aims to bridge the gap between international freight and the final consumer. This end-to-end philosophy allows the group to manage the entire lifecycle of a product, from the moment it leaves a factory in Asia or Europe to the moment it reaches a retail shelf in Lebanon or the wider region. This move helps in the itemisation of costs and streamlining of delivery timelines.

Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of CMA CGM Group, emphasised the importance of this integration: “This acquisition represents a key milestone in our ambition to become a global leader in end-to-end logistics and supply chain solutions. By integrating Fattal’s strong distribution platform, we are expanding our capabilities downstream, closer to end markets and consumers. Together, we will leverage our combined strengths to drive growth, deepen our presence in fast-growing MENA markets, and deliver greater value to our customers and partners. This transaction also reflects our continued confidence in Lebanon and our commitment to supporting its long-term development.”

For Fattal Group, a household name with over a century of history, the sale represents a transition toward a more robust, globalised future. The decision by the shareholders reflects a desire to scale the business beyond what a traditional family-owned structure might allow in an increasingly digital and consolidated global economy. The organisation of the handover is designed to maintain the core values established by the founders while benefiting from the logistical honour and scale of a global leader.

Caroline Fattal, Chairwoman of the Fattal Group, shared her perspective on the legacy of the firm: "After 130 years of continued stewardship, the Fattal shareholders have made the decision to entrust the future of the Fattal Group to CMA CGM Group as they are confident that it will continue to build on the success of the Group and stay true to its mission to add value and ensure the long-term strength and success of the Group, its people, its suppliers and the communities it serves."

As the parties move toward the Q3 2026 closing date, the focus will shift to operational synergy. The merger is expected to stabilise and stimulate the Lebanese economy, providing a sophisticated logistics backbone that could encourage further international investment. By combining CMA CGM’s maritime and air freight prowess with Fattal’s local market intelligence and distribution infrastructure, the new entity will likely dominate the regional supply chain for years to come, ensuring the realisation of long-term commercial goals and strengthening ties within the MENA markets.