CMA CGM – Short Sea Lines Division on Tuesday announced the launch of the dedicated east Mediterranean service TURAF EXPRESS between Turkey, Malta and Algeria.

"This new weekly service (starting ex Aliaga on July 17, 2023) - on top of proposing additional weekly service to serve North Turkey to worldwide destinations via Malta hub- will enable to implement a sustainable maritime bridge between North Turkey and Alger," reads the release.

The weekly service of 21 days rotation will have 3 vessels with 1,100 TEU capacity.

Rotation : ALIAGA / GEMLIK / IZMIT / ISTANBUL / MALTA / ALGER / ALIAGA

Ocean transit time: Aliaga to Alger in 10 days and Istanbul to Alger in 7.5 days.

Entirely operated by CMA CGM, the service offers an extended intermodal network in Turkey for door-to-door solutions.